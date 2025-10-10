Incest rate in Osun alarming – Women advocacy group laments

…Trains religious leaders on solution

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Centre for Women’s Health and Information, CEWHIN, has lamented the high rate of incest in Osun State, calling on religious leaders to take drastic steps towards curbing the menace.

Speaking at the side of a two-day consultative Workshop with Muslim and Christian leaders in Osogbo on Tuesday, CEWHIN’s Executive Director, Mrs Atinuke Odukoya stressed the need for stakeholders to draw an action plan on reducing violence against women and the menace of incest.

“Looking at the issues around data and statistics, the rate of Gender and Sexual violence in Osun state is alarming. Osun state has a high rate of incest.

So we decided to begin to engage the state through its key players like religious leaders. Religious leaders shape our norms, behaviours and attitudes more than they take credit for.

The idea is to engage with them directly. So, If you prevent it from your end. Then the larger society begins to see why it should not be a part of our norms. We are trying to build a partnership that promote prevention.”

One of the facilitator, Professor Habeebat Oladosu-Usman of the University of Ibadan, stressed the need for religious leaders to understand what constitute violence against women and girls with a view to enlighten their congregation and followers on its negative impact on the society and put a end to it.

“Having identified what constitutes violence how do we prevent it? How do we work against it? Then we need to start talking and stop the culture of muting, silencing of women. Don’t say that! Don’t do this! The barriers are just to much, we need to break many barriers”, he said.

Also CEWHIN’s in-house trainer, Dr Ayeni Oluropo said after the training exercise, the participants would draw an implementable action plan that would be adequately monitored towards reducing the menace.