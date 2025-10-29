Inadequate funding weakens anti-terror fight — Oluyede tells Senate

Oluyede

…Urges FG to Empower Police, Focus Military on External Defence

…Calls for Local Military Equipment Production

…Naval Chief Nominee Opposes Creation of Coast Guard

…Senate, CDS, Service Chiefs Hold Closed-Door Session

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The immediate past Chief of Army Staff and current Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen and adequately fund the Nigeria Police Force to enable it to take full responsibility for internal security, allowing the military to focus on external defence operations.

Speaking during his screening before the Senate on Wednesday, Oluyede said inadequate funding for the armed forces continues to limit the effectiveness of the fight against terrorism and other security challenges.

Highlighting his over 30 years of military service and professional development, Oluyede described his tenure as Chief of Army Staff as both demanding and rewarding, noting that insecurity in parts of Nigeria had reduced under his leadership.

He stressed the importance of sustainable financing and local production of military equipment, warning that heavy dependence on imported defence hardware is both costly and unsustainable.

According to him, “The police need to be restructured and strengthened. Many internal security roles currently handled by the military rightly belong to the police. Empowering the Nigeria Police Force will allow the Army to focus more on external defence and counterterrorism operations.

“The fight against insecurity requires a whole-of-society approach. Security should not be left solely to the armed forces. Every citizen, institution, and community has a role to play in making Nigeria safer.”

Oluyede also appealed to lawmakers to enact legislation that would regulate the sharing of sensitive security information to enhance inter-agency collaboration.

During the screening, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Oluyede’s record of service and leadership, describing him as a “field officer who leads from the front.”

Akpabio said, “You are not a general who sits in the office. You have served meritoriously in the theatre of operations. Since you assumed office, there has been no part of Nigeria where the Boko Haram flag has been hoisted. We are proud of your service.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Naval Staff nominee, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, opposed the proposed bill seeking to establish a Nigerian Coast Guard, arguing that it would duplicate existing naval responsibilities.

Abbas suggested that resources intended for the new agency should instead be channelled to the Nigerian Navy to enhance maritime security.

After the appearances of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Waheedi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke, the Senate went into a closed-door session to deliberate on national security matters.

Senate President Akpabio explained that the closed-door meeting was necessary, noting that “security is a serious national business that requires confidentiality.”