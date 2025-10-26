In my house, I’m a queen – Regina Daniels as she shows off new Lagos mansion [Photos]

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to flaunt her newly acquired mansion in Lagos.

Sharing photos and videos of the luxurious property on Instagram, the actress wrote: “In my house I am a Queen! I needed a roof over my head so I got this for me and my family.”

The post has since gone viral, coming just days after Regina trended online when a video surfaced showing her in tears, allegedly claiming she could no longer tolerate domestic violence.

Her husband, Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, swiftly responded to the circulating video, denying any allegations of abuse.

Instead, he claimed that Regina had been struggling with drug and alcohol use, which he said contributed to what he described as “aggressive behavior.”

While the couple’s relationship has faced intense public scrutiny, Regina’s latest post has been interpreted by many fans as a message of empowerment and self-reliance.

The actress, known for her roles in Nollywood films and her high-profile marriage to Nwoko, has yet to address the controversy directly but appears to be focusing on new beginnings with her family in Lagos.

Vanguard News