Imumolen, Maniru Ibrahim, others set for Peace Achievers Awards

Imumolen

By Nnasom David

Philanthropist and former presidential candidate, Prof. Chris Imumolen, and Maniru Ibrahim are among prominent Nigerians to be honoured at the 2025 Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards, organised by the Peace Ambassadors Agency.

The prestigious event, themed “Peace Building Through Sectoral Partnerships: Public and Private Sector Collaboration,” will take place on November 8, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, starting at 5 p.m.

Now in its 15th edition, the annual awards will celebrate individuals and organisations for their roles in advancing peace, philanthropy, and humanitarian development across Nigeria and Africa. Award categories include Brand Company of the Year, Most Influential Personality of the Year, Peace Advocate of the Year, Peace Builders, Emerging Leaders, Community Developers, and Humanitarians of the Year.

The ceremony will also feature a conferment of honorary awards from the American Management University, California, USA, alongside entertainment segments including music, comedy, and a fashion exhibition.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Project Director (Africa) of Peace Ambassadors Agency, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, said the 15th anniversary provides an opportunity to celebrate years of peace advocacy and investment in national development.

“The prestigious honour is solely in recognition of hard work and the recipients’ positive impacts on society. We ensure every awardee has played a vital role in promoting peace and progress, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation,” Amafibe said.

Other recipients include Mrs. Asu Kunemofa (Director of Finance and Supply, NDDC), Dr. Emmanuel Paddy Iyamu (Commissioner of Education, Edo State), Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu Briggs, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnahasi (CEO, Iyke Jordan Group Ltd), Amb. Dr. Precious Okah, Uzee Usman Adeyemi, and several other distinguished personalities from Nigeria and abroad.

Proceeds from the annual event have supported Peace Ambassadors Agency’s humanitarian initiatives, including Peace Education Campaigns, Health Outreach Schemes, Back-to-School Campaigns, and other capacity-building programmes aimed at complementing government efforts at all levels.