Improve legislation on Alternative Medicine, US-based Nigerian doctor urges NASS, state assemblies

By Tunde Oso

A United States-based Nigerian medical doctor and the Chief Executive Officer of Optimal Health (USA), Abraham Hollist, has urged the national assembly and State Assemblies to improve legislation surrounding the use of alternative medicine in Nigeria.

Dr. Hollist said that improved legislation on alternative medicine in the country will attract more personnel and practitioners like him into the profession and therefore save the government a lot of cost in healthcare. He strongly believes that Alternative medicine can help Nigeria prevent many deaths and improve access to quality healthcare for its citizens.

The Howard University Graduate made this urge at the flag off of a three-day health awareness outreach organized by his organization (Optimal Health) in conjunction with Peacemakers Community Development Foundation for Hundreds of Lagos Residents in Surulere.

Dr. Hollist, while speaking on the reason for the outreach and the choice of Surulere, said that personal experience drove him to start up his company and also to want to give back to the community he was born and grew up.

He said that “I was born in Surulere and left at Age 13 for the United States. During my time in Nigeria, I lost my best friend and a close person to sickle cell disease. I was shocked when my son was diagnosed with Sickle Cell in the United States.

“I researched and found natural ways to manage the situation until he later got a bone Marrow transplant. With those natural materials, he lived a healthy life without any crisis until the transplant. After his transplant, it then struck me that other ailments could be managed and cured with natural items, and that idea, plus further research, birthed Optimal Health (USA).

“Optimal health has done marvelous things in Florida, United States, its Headquarters. At a point, I thought it was time to give back to my home, and that was what brought about this outreach program”.

He added that his organization will replicate the outreach in other parts of the State and sought support from the government and other development partners.

Pastor Dr. Shola Adedeji, the Executive Director of Peacemakers Community Development Foundation and Chief Host of the outreach, said the outreach is meant to educate, inform, and treat beneficiaries from preventable illnesses and ailments.

She said participants will be getting tested and treatment for illnesses and diseases like Hypertension, diabetes, Malaria, HIV/Aids, and other ailments.