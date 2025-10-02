IMPR inaugurates Kano hostel as 10 PRNigeria fellows graduate

The Image Merchant Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, has inaugurated a new hostel for its Young Communication Fellowship in Kano, addressing a key logistical need for participants from the state and beyond.

PRNigeria Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Yushau Shuaib, spoke at the graduation of ten fellows, who completed an intensive training that blended classroom instruction with field experience to connect academic theory and expertise in journalism, public relations, and crisis communication.

While thanking the training partners, Shuaib explained that the hostel was built to accommodate participants from distant locations as the programme forges ahead in its goal to nurture professionals and tackle misinformation.

“Beyond equipping participants with essential communication skills, this programme prepares them to respond to the challenges of information disorder and positions them to contribute meaningfully to society,” he noted.

Fellowship Coordinator, Dahiru Lawal, detailed the curriculum, which included digital journalism, fact-checking, social media management, and crisis communication strategies. Fellows undertook visits to media houses, academic institutions, and corporate firms for firsthand experience.

The graduation featured strong endorsements from industry leaders and public officials. IMPR Board Chairman, Associate Prof. Sule Ya’u Sule, praised the initiative’s youth development focus and donated ₦250,000 to support the fellows’ corporate project.

Nigeria Customs Service spokesperson, Asst. Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, lauded PRNigeria’s mentorship model for shaping his own career. He advised the graduates to remain disciplined and pledged technical support for their projects.

A grassroots politician and former Kano commissioner, Malam Garba Yusuf, and Kano Command Police spokesperson, SP Haruna Kiyawa, encouraged the graduates to use their new digital capabilities to create positive change in their communities.

Other dignitaries in attendance were the Sarkin Kofar Dukawuya, Alhaji Bello Maitama, Senior Special Assistant to the Kano Governor, Hon. Ramadan Yusuf, and the Publisher of Solace, Abdullatif Jos.

Aliyu Shehu Ingawa, on behalf of his peers, assured that the cohort would apply their skills to solve real-world communication challenges. A fellow, Hadiza Umar, in a project pitch, proposed a platform to combat information disorder and promote media literacy among youths.

Apart from the annual fellowship, PRNigeria Centres in Abuja, Kano, and Ilorin have trained young people in a wide range of skills, including videography, photography, web management, graphic design, and public speaking, among others.

Launched in 2024, the PRNigeria Young Communication Fellowship is an IMPR initiative designed to promote excellence in journalism and strategic communication by equipping young Nigerians with the skills to thrive in a dynamic media landscape.