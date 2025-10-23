‘Impersonator used my account for UK job scam,’ Bukky Wright cautions fans

Nollywood veteran Bukky Wright has cautioned her fans and the public over a surge of fake social media accounts operating under her name.

The actress revealed that impersonators have been using her identity to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

In a post shared on her official Instagram account, Bukky Wright urged her followers to remain vigilant and avoid engaging with fake profiles claiming to be her.

“Dear friends and supporters, Please be cautious of fake accounts pretending to be me. I never requested for money. Then, I will never request for personal information or private chat on any other account. This is my main page,” she wrote.

The actress also disowned a job vacancy post recently shared from her account, describing it as “fraudulent.”

“NB: A post was made on my account offering a job vacancy in UK and in turn we realize was fraudulent please disregard!!!” she added.

She further appealed to fans to report and block any suspicious accounts, expressing gratitude for their continued loyalty and trust.

“If you receive any suspicious messages or offers, kindly report and block those accounts immediately. Thank you all for your continued love and support. Your safety and trust mean so much to me,” Wright said.

Vanguard News