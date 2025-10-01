Imo Visit: Tinubu’s grassroots reform will secure him historic legacy – Araraume

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, a senior chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to grant direct funding to local governments will stand out as one of his most significant reforms.

In a statement signed by the former federal lawmaker, Araraume welcomed the President to Imo State as he began an official visit, describing local government autonomy as a step that could shape the President’s legacy.

“President Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to national progress through his Renewed Hope Agenda. The reforms he has initiated are repositioning our country for sustainable growth and stability,” Araraume said.

He pointed to some of the administration’s policy measures, including the unification of exchange rates, new tax reforms to strengthen revenue generation, and direct funding of local governments from the federation account.

Araraume also referenced the launch of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), designed to expand access to higher education, along with adjustments to existing social programmes.

According to him, while some councils are still adjusting to their new financial independence, the policy is anchored on a legal framework that could earn the President recognition for strengthening grassroots governance.

“By granting local governments financial independence, President Tinubu has deepened democracy and laid the foundation for a more inclusive economy,” Araraume stated.

The APC stalwart added that the President’s visit would provide an opportunity to interact more closely with local communities in Imo and to review development issues affecting the South East.

“I am confident that this visit will deepen the President’s connection with our people and open a new era of growth and opportunity for the South East,” he said.