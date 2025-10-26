Imo Govt unveils economic summit to position state as business hub

Governor Hope Uzodinma

The Imo State Government has announced plans to host the Imo Economic Summit on December 4–5, 2025, in Owerri, bringing together top leaders from the banking, finance, infrastructure, and energy sectors to chart a path for the state’s economic transformation.

The summit, organised under the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, aims to position Imo as a hub for scalable business activity by fostering partnerships, attracting investment, and driving innovation across key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by Prince Eze Ugochukwu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, the summit will feature some of the most influential voices in Nigeria’s financial industry, including Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe (Fidelity Bank), Dr. Adaora Umeoji (Zenith Bank), and Yetunde B. Oni (Union Bank).

Onyeali-Ikpe, who grew Fidelity Bank’s profit from N25 billion to N122 billion by 2023 through SME-focused innovations, is expected to share insights on leveraging technology to expand financial inclusion. Umeoji, a 30-year veteran of Zenith Bank and founder of the Catholic Bankers Association, will speak on ethical banking and social impact, while Oni will bring her experience in risk management and corporate leadership.

Also expected are Olusegun Alebiosu (First Bank) and Dr. Olasupo Olusi (Bank of Industry), who raised €2 billion for BOI in 2024. Both will discuss strategies for mobilising domestic capital for MSMEs and de-risking infrastructure projects in the state.

Global finance and infrastructure perspectives will come from Prof. Benedict Oramah, former President of Afreximbank; Mr. Chinua Azubike, CEO of InfraCredit; and Mr. Leslie Maasdrop of British International Investment. They will explore trade finance, infrastructure guarantees, and climate-focused investment models for frontier economies.

The energy and agriculture panels will feature Frank Gumel (Tropical General Investments), Roger T. Brown (Seplat Energy), and Abdulrazaq Isa (Waltersmith Petroman Oil), who will discuss agro-industrial development, energy transition, and local refining opportunities in Imo.

Ugochukwu said the summit’s outcomes will serve as “a roadmap for unlocking Imo’s full economic potential through credible dialogue, strategic partnerships, and actionable solutions.”