Immunisation: FCTA engages religious leaders to tackle non-compliance in Abuja

In a renewed effort to strengthen public awareness and compliance with child immunisation, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), has intensified advocacy and field activities across the city to ensure that every child is protected against preventable diseases.

The campaign commenced on Thursday with a press briefing at the FCT Public Health Emergency Operations Center, where the Mandate Secretary, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe addressed members of the press on the importance of compliance with the ongoing Child Immunisation Campaign (Measles-Rubella) under the Child Rights Act, 2003.

Dr. Fasawe reiterated that immunisation in the FCT is free, safe, effective, and secures the future of every child, emphasising that ignorance or misinformation must never be an excuse for non-compliance “We will continue to educate our people and assure them of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines,” she stated.

She also revealed that the FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved free enrolment into the FCT Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) for every child fully vaccinated in public schools across the Territory. Furthermore, she noted that the Administration has begun enforcing relevant legal provisions to address non-compliance or obstruction of vaccination teams, warning that violators, including parents and school owners, will face sanctions under the Child Rights Act.

According to her, Sections 13 and 14 of the Act mandate parents, guardians, and institutions to ensure that every child is fully immunised, and denying such access constitutes a violation of a child’s right to health and protection.

Building on the momentum from the briefing, field advocacy visits commenced on Friday, targeting various mosques and Islamic centers across Abuja, including the Ansar-ud-Deen Society and Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Foundation. The exercise continued on Sunday with visits to major churches such as the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), and Christ Holy Church International.

The advocacy visits, led by Dr. Fasawe formed part of the wider citywide sensitisation campaign aimed at ensuring that no child—whether in school, church, mosque, market, or playground is left unprotected from preventable diseases.

Simultaneously, other FCTA immunisation teams were deployed across various districts and communities, including hard-to-reach areas and places of worship, to guarantee comprehensive coverage and ensure that every eligible child was reached.

During the outreach, the Senior Pastor and Regional Overseer of MFM Wuye International Headquarters, Pastor Edwin Etomi, commended the FCT Minister for his proactive commitment to child health and grassroots engagement. Similarly, Evangelist Anselm Ikebata of Christ Holy Church International, Area 1, applauded the Administration’s renewed effort and urged parents to seize the opportunity to vaccinate their children, stressing that doing so helps secure the future of every child.

Dr. Fasawe explained that the ongoing campaign is designed to be all-inclusive, involving traditional institutions, churches, mosques, community associations, NGOs, CSOs, and partners such as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), UNICEF, WHO, IVACA. She noted that the Secretariat’s teams have traversed the nooks and crannies of the FCT to reach as many households as possible.

Parents turned out in large numbers to have their children immunised and expressed appreciation to the Mandate Secretary for encouraging participation through the distribution of gifts, party packs, and toys to children.

To ensure full compliance, Dr. Fasawe disclosed that the Secretariat has compiled a list of non-compliant schools and issued reminder letters while mobilising 132 vaccination teams for a three-day citywide mop-up exercise in collaboration with NPHCDA and other relevant stakeholders.