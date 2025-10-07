Immigration officer’s wife kidnapped in Lagos

FILE IMAGE

The Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme Command, Badagry, Lagos State, says one of its officers’ wives, Mrs Ladi Abel, has been allegedly kidnapped.

Mr Isaac Elijah, the Public Relations Officer of the command, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Badagry.

Elijah said the 45-year-old woman was kidnapped on Monday along Badagry-Mile 2 Expressway in Lagos.

He said the woman left her home in Sawmill, Badagry around 7 a.m for Trade Fair complex on the same route to buy goods when she was kidnapped.

“One of the kidnappers used the woman’s phone to contact her husband, CSI Abel Mada, requesting for a sum of N7 million in ransom to free his wife.

“Today (Tuesday) about 6.00.a.m, one of the kidnappers called again reducing the ransom to N3 million if the husband wants the woman alive,” he said.

The PRO said that the case had been reported at the Badagry Police Station and Area K Zonal office of the Nigeria Police.

He urged members of the public who had any information regarding the kidnap to contact the family on 0808 088 3848.

(NAN)