Immediate past Kwara PDP Chairman defects to ADC

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The immediate-past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Hon Babatunde Mohammed, has dumped the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This was stated in a letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Agunjin Ward, Ifelodun Local Government Area, obtained by Vanguard Saturday evening.

His defection might have further depleted the main opposition party in the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Babatunde Mohamed noted in the letter that while others, including leaders of the PDP in the state, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the past, he chose to remain in the PDP on account of his loyalty to the party.

He said, “Even though the reasons I dumped the PDP were personal, I have been in the PDP for the past 22 years. When PDP leaders in the state left for APC, I remained in PDP. I didn’t leave like others did.

“As I speak to you, I’m now in ADC. I have joined ADC. Like I said earlier, the reasons why I dumped the PDP remain personal. There is no hope in the PDP again. But you can rest assured that I have left for the ADC, which is now my party,” the former Kwara Speaker said.

Mohammed further said, “I joined PDP in 2002, precisely 23 years ago, without leaving the party even for a day. But the reason for my resignation is purely personal.

“I sincerely thank the leadership of the party, the stakeholders and members for their support and co-operation, most especially when I served as the State Chairman of the party.”

Mohammed also served as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly between 2009 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP.

Recall that Babatunde Mohammed, commenting on the bigwigs who dumped the party recently, told Vanguard in an interview that the development won’t affect the chance of the party to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

He explained that the alignment and realignment that would characterise the national congresses of various political parties before the year runs out would be to the advantage of the People’s Democratic Party in the state.