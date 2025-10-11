Imisi deserves to win, says Dede, fellow BBNaija S10 finalist

..Debunks claims of regional bias in the outcome

By Efe Onodjae

Former Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist, Precious Ashiogwu Dede, has dismissed claims that regional bias cost her the grand prize. Instead, she believes Imisi won the competition based on merit.

Dede’s comments followed suggestions by Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide to the Delta State Governor, that regional politics influenced the outcome of the reality TV show.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday Vanguard at the winners’ prize presentation ceremony held in Lagos, Dede in a calm but firm response said, “I don’t think it had anything to do with the region. It’s about votes, she got the highest votes, and she won. So, she deserves it.”

She added that while such comments are common after major competitions, it is important to respect the voting process and celebrate the winner’s success.

Dede, who hails from Delta State, further expressed optimism about her post-show career, noting that she was open to exploring opportunities in entertainment and other creative industries.

“Everything amazing, everything we don’t know, everything we’ve never seen, that’s what I’m bringing,” she said confidently.

The BBNaija finalist revealed that she studied Public Administration at the University of Abuja and is willing to pursue a career in acting or any work-related opportunity that aligns with her brand. Now that the reality has ended, Dede said she would be reconnecting with her family.

Dede’s comment has now put to rest the growing controversy surrounding the outcome of the just-concluded BBNaija Season 10, reinforcing that merit, not regional sentiment, determined the winner.