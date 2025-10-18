Imaan co-hosts first-ever Nigeria–China women’s infrastructure investment forum

Signs Strategic MoU to Expand Women’s Participation in Nigeria’s Gas Sector

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, fsi, has co-hosted the first-ever Nigeria–China Women’s Infrastructure Investment Forum in Beijing — a landmark platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation on gender-responsive infrastructure, women’s economic empowerment, and inclusive development.

The event, jointly hosted by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Mutual Commitment Group, the China Chamber of Commerce for the Petroleum Industry (CCCPI), and the Nigeria–China Friendship Association, convened senior government officials, investors, development partners, and private-sector leaders from both nations. It marked a defining step in advancing Nigeria–China collaboration and mobilising investment toward women-led and community-driven growth initiatives.

Held under the theme “Investing in Nigeria’s Future: Harnessing Gender-Responsive Infrastructure for Sustainable Growth and Social Resilience,” the forum highlighted the growing synergy between Nigeria and China in promoting women’s participation in strategic sectors such as energy, agriculture, and trade.

During the forum, Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim led Nigeria’s delegation in signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “Enhancing the Participation of Women in Nigeria’s Gas Sector.” The agreement represents a major step towards accelerating the transition to clean cooking and expanding sustainable energy access for women-led enterprises and households across the country.

The Minister explained that this new MoU complements earlier strategic agreements signed under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR — including the Women Agro Value Expansion (WAVE) Programme and the framework establishing Safe Spaces and Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) nationwide. Together, these initiatives form an integrated blueprint to empower women and strengthen social protection systems across Nigeria.

Speaking at the forum, Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the engagements as "a decisive shift from policy dialogue to measurable action," noting that they reflect the administration's clear vision to empower women, strengthen families, and drive inclusive prosperity.

“Through partnerships like these, we are moving from advocacy to execution. The Renewed Hope Agenda is clear — empower women, strengthen families, and create shared prosperity,” she said.

In his remarks, Mr. Liu Zhaolong, Group Managing Director of the Mutual Commitment Group, commended the forum for fostering unity of purpose among partners.

“From clients, partners, and ourselves, all stakeholders are united by shared commitment. Our cooperation means that wherever we work, we will honour our promises. This agreement gives us great hope and confidence for long-term partnership,” he stated.

On her part, the Chairman House Commitee on Women Affairs, Honourable Member Representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara commended the Honourable Minister for Her outstanding efforts. she also reiterated the commitment of the legislative arm of Government to protecting and advancing women and children. She assured that through the Historic Bill for the Reserved Seats for Women, Nigerian Women continue to drive the needed change in narrative of participation and inclusion.

“ My Presence here today is a testament to the seamless collaboration between the Executive and Legislative arms of our government. We are here to offer the structural assurance that every project discussed today is undergirded by a strong, supportive, and progressive legal framework.

Representing the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mrs. Eugenia Ojeah, Head of Procurement, applauded the Ministry’s leadership and affirmed that affirmative procurement remains a critical tool for driving equity and inclusive economic growth.

“This milestone seeks to empower and encourage the Nigerian woman to live her best life yet. Affirmative procurement remains a global practice for promoting inclusive participation and building stronger societies,” she said.

Ms. Ma Li of the China Chamber of Commerce also extended warm regards to the Nigerian delegation, noting that the partnership sets a strong example of cross-border cooperation for gender-responsive investment and sustainable development.

The forum also featured Nigerian private-sector partners, including Newbury Energy Ltd and Easy Sales Export, who shared experiences on empowering women as key drivers of productivity and innovation. Both organisations continue to support the implementation of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Interventions (RH-SII 774) — the Ministry’s flagship initiative targeting 10 million women across all 774 local government areas through programmes in agriculture, energy, digital inclusion, and family infrastructure.

Minister Sulaiman-Ibrahim expressed appreciation to the Government and people of China for their partnership and hospitality, and to all co-hosts and stakeholders for their shared commitment to advancing inclusive growth. She reaffirmed that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs will commence immediate implementation of the new agreement, working closely with its partners to ensure transparency, accountability, and measurable impact.

“These engagements are not ceremonial; they are operational blueprints for change. By investing in women, we are investing in the future of Nigeria,” the Minister concluded.