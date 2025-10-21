Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, has confirmed that he remains in detention at the Kuje Prison, 24 hours after his arrest during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

Ejimakor disclosed his status in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, assuring supporters of his safety while expressing concern about how his case was handled by the police.

The human rights lawyer wrote, “I am safe and sound but still under custody at Kuje prison. The Magistrate refused to listen to our submissions. He insisted on remanding us till Friday and got his way.”

Ejimakor also alleged that the authorities deliberately took his case to a particular court in Kuje instead of any of the other available Magistrate courts in the city.

“For context: Keep in mind that they bypassed several Magistrate courts in town and headed to this one in Kuje,” he stated.

Ejimakor was among those arrested on Monday during the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest, which was led by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore.

It would be recalled that Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called on legal regulatory bodies in Nigeria to sanction Ejimakor for participating in the ongoing #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja.

According to Onanuga, Ejimakor’s participation in the protest undermines legal ethics, given that Kanu’s case is still before a competent court.

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore,” Onanuga wrote.

“I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest. As a lawyer, he should be aware of the principle of sub judice, particularly in relation to the ongoing treason case before the court.”

Onanuga noted that the prosecution had already concluded its case and that it was now the duty of Kanu’s legal team to focus on presenting a strong defence rather than engaging in public demonstrations.

Vanguard News