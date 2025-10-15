I’m not suspended — Owo Council chairman replies

…Says Councillors’ Complaints Are Financially Motivated

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of Owo Local Government Area in Ondo State, Hon. Tope Omolayo, has denied reports claiming that he has been suspended by councillors in the area, describing the allegations as false and politically motivated propaganda.

In a statement issued in Akure, Omolayo said he had not received any official communication regarding any purported suspension.

According to him, “Those are elements of destruction. I didn’t receive any letter from them, and there was no disagreement. In fact, we attended the same programme yesterday.”

The chairman alleged that the councillors’ grievances were largely financially motivated, explaining that some individuals were unhappy because he refused to yield to their monetary demands.

He said, “Some leaders are not happy with what we are doing. When I asked about their grievances, one person said I should stop all security activities in Owo.

“All they wanted was money. They said I should give them 30 percent from project funds and even asked me to bring ₦25 million. I refused because public funds must be properly managed.”

Omolayo maintained that he remained in full control of the council, insisting there had been no official action against him.

“As far as I’m concerned, nothing is happening. I have not been impeached, I have not been suspended. It’s just an online kangaroo announcement,” he said.

Responding to claims of disrespect toward traditional rulers, Omolayo urged the public to verify his record of conduct from monarchs in the area.

He said, “If anyone doubts my respect for our royal fathers, they should call Kabiyesi Ojomo, Olupele, Oluyere, Olowo, Elemure, or Oloba. They will testify. I am a man of peace, and that is why people trust and support me.”

Omolayo reaffirmed his position, declaring, “I remain the duly elected Executive Chairman of Owo Local Government.”