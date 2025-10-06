‘I’m lucky to be your parent’ – Osimhen celebrates daughter at 3

Super Eagles striker and Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen, has penned a heartfelt message to celebrate his daughter’s third birthday, describing her as one of life’s greatest blessings.

In a touching Instagram post on Monday, Osimhen expressed deep affection for his daughter, calling her “the light that brightens my world and the sweetest blessing God has given me.”

He reflected on how her presence continues to bring him happiness, adding that her joy and love make him grateful every day.

“Every smile you share melts my heart, every laugh you make fills me with joy, and every hug reminds me how lucky I am to be your parent,” the football star wrote.

Osimhen also took a moment to look back on her growth over the years, describing the journey of fatherhood as magical.

“Watching you grow these past 3 years has been the most magical journey of my life. You are smart, kind, playful, and full of love, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll do as you continue to grow,” he added.

The striker prayed for his daughter’s continued happiness, protection, and blessings.

“May your life always be filled with laughter, happiness, and endless love. God will continue to protect you from the eyes of the evil ones Amen! Daddy/Mummy loves you more than words can ever explain. Happy birthday, my love (BIG 3),” he wrote.

Ex-internationals Odion Ighalo and Ogenyi Onazi, among others, reacted to the post in the comment section, sending love to the celebrant.