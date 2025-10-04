I’m here to stay, singer ZeD1st declares in incoming EP

By Ayo Onikoyi

In an industry often obsessed with instant fame, the story of emerging artist ZeD1st is a raw and powerful reminder of the resilience it takes to truly make your mark.

ZeD1st is about to release his highly anticipated EP, “HERE TO STAY,” a project he describes as more than just music, it’s the soundtrack to his survival.

The journey to this release has been anything but easy. ZeD1st’s path has been marked by significant personal struggles and a search for identity that stretched from his hometown to the distant shores of South Africa.

It was there, far from everything familiar, that he confronted his darkest moments and, in doing so, unearthed his true artistic voice.

“This EP is my blood, my sweat, and my tears pressed into a tracklist. It’s the story of hitting rock bottom and realizing that the only way out was to dig deep and build a foundation. The title, ‘HERE TO STAY,’ isn’t a boast; it’s a promise I made to myself,” ZeD1st revealed.

The tracks on the EP are said to chronicle his journey with unflinching honesty, transforming pain into powerful anthems of perseverance.

For ZeD1st, the creation of “HERE TO STAY” was a necessary catharsis. He hopes his music will serve as a beacon for others facing their own battles.

“I went to South Africa lost, searching for something I couldn’t even name. I found it in the silence, in the struggle, and in the music.

“This project is my unfiltered truth. I’m laying it all bare, the pain, the fall, the climb back, so that anyone who hears it knows that their struggle isn’t the end of their story. It’s just the beginning,” he said.

With “HERE TO STAY,” ZeD1st doesn’t just enter the music scene; he makes a declaration. It is a triumphant arrival, solidifying that after everything, he is, unequivocally, here to stay.

Industry insiders who have had early access praise the project for its “gritty authenticity” and “emotional depth.”

ZeD1st’s EP, “HERE TO STAY,” when released would be available on all major streaming platforms.