I’m engaging with Tinubu, Nnamdi Kanu will regain freedom soon – Otti

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Ayobami Okerinde

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has assured that detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will soon regain his freedom.

Speaking on Friday during President Bola Tinubu’s one-day official visit to the state, who was represented by Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, Otti disclosed that he has been engaging the President on Kanu’s release. “I can assure you that I am engaging with Mr President. He is favourably disposed to it, and I am sure that in no distant future, Nnamdi Kanu will regain his freedom,” he said.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his extradition from Kenya in June 2021. Otti, who described his decades-long friendship with Tinubu, expressed confidence that the President would keep his word.

“Mr President and I have been friends for decades. Whatever he wants to do, he will tell you, and if he will not, he will say so. Having made promises, I am sure he will keep them.”

Representing Tinubu, Umahi urged residents of the South-East to remain united and peaceful.

“I ask the people of the south-east to unite and come together. As your brother, I have listened to the messages for Mr President and the comments of the governor of Abia state,” he said.

“I want to assure Senator Abaribe and Governor Otti that the southeast governors are working very seriously.

“They are exploring a political solution together with our senators, House of Representatives members, and ministers.

“I am confident that with the love of the president for the south-east, a peaceful resolution will come to pass.

“But we must remain law-abiding and appreciative and recognise that this president has placed the south-east at the centre of national activities.”