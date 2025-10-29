I’ll win Anambra governorship If…, says ADC’s Nwosu

By Luminous Jannamike

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Mr John Chuma Nwosu, has expressed strong confidence that he will win the November 8 election, so long as the process remains free, fair, and free from vote-buying or voter apathy.

Nwosu made the declaration while speaking on Arise Television, where he also said the appointment of Prof Joash Amupitan as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rekindled public confidence in the electoral process.

“I am confident of victory because Ndi Anambra are eager for credible leadership. The only thing that can stop my victory is vote-buying. But with Prof Amupitan now at INEC, I believe the process will be transparent,” Nwosu said.

He appealed to voters across the state to turn out en masse on election day and reject inducements from any political camp, insisting that only massive voter participation could guarantee that the true will of the people prevails.

“I’m calling on our people to come out and vote. Only by voting in their numbers and shunning vote-buying can the promise of a credible election be achieved,” he added.

Reflecting on his political journey, Nwosu explained that he left the Labour Party (LP) for the ADC after, according to him, concerns arose about the nomination process in LP. He described the ADC as a coalition platform that brings together various political tendencies, including members who previously belonged to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party.

“ADC is a coalition of parties. The PDP forms a major part of it, while I came from Labour. My running mate, Chief Dr Ndubisi Nwobo, once chaired Awka South Local Government and was a PDP state chairman. It’s a true coalition of stakeholders working together,” he explained.

With over three decades of experience in the private sector, Nwosu said his background in information and communications technology (ICT) would guide him in building an efficient, accountable, and digitally driven government in Anambra State.

He unveiled his seven-point agenda, captured under the acronym SHEEEMS —Security, Health, Education, Economy, Environment, Management, and Social Welfare —and promised to make innovation a central pillar of his administration.

“What I’m bringing to the table is e-governance; e-security, e-health, e-tax, e-transportation, and e-commerce. Governance in Anambra must embrace technology,” he declared.

Nwosu also reaffirmed his pledge to serve only one term if elected, saying that four years was enough time to deliver meaningful change and measurable progress.

“Just as the current administration has used its time to show what it can do, we intend to use our first term to make a measurable difference,” he said.

The ADC candidate further promised to prioritise security and strengthen Anambra’s internally generated revenue (IGR) through a transparent, digital tax system designed to eliminate leakages and boost efficiency.

“Anambra has immense commercial potential. We will modernise revenue collection, reduce leakages, and make it easier for residents to pay their taxes electronically,” he said.

Nwosu assured the electorate that an ADC-led government would be anchored on accountability, transparency, and the welfare of citizens.

“In business, efficiency and accountability are key. In government, the same principles apply, only the objective changes from profit to public welfare,” he added.

