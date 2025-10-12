I’ll remain in APC, I go nowhere’ – Buhari’s Transport Minister declares

By Femi Bolaji

The immediate past Minister of Transport during the reign of late President Muhammadu Buhari, Muazu Jaji Sambo, has said he will remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has no intention of moving to another party.

Sambo, who served as the Taraba State Coordinator for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential campaign in 2023, spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Dr. Sam Idiagbonya.

According to Idiagbonya, “Mu’azu Jaji Sambo goes nowhere; he is core APC. My principal believes in the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and he believes that soon, Nigerians will begin to reap its dividends.

“After serving as the 2023 PCC campaign coordinator that brought the government of the day to power, it would be foolhardy to say he is decamping.

“Sambo is a loyalist and a gentleman who deeply believes in the Nigerian project. He remains an APC member.”

He also noted that his principal believes that his home state, Taraba, can contribute meaningfully to the one trillion dollar economy of the Renewed Hope administration through agriculture.

Sambo urged the residents of the state to remain resilient and join hands with the government to create a new and better Taraba.

