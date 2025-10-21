I’ll knock Anthony Joshua out, even in Nigeria – Kingsley Ibe

By Enitan Abdultawab

Kingsley Ibeh, an Arizona-based heavyweight boxer, has stated that he would be very interested in facing Anthony Joshua and has insisted that the fight take place in Nigeria.

Born in Nigeria but currently living in Arizona, Ibeh thinks he would make the perfect opponent for Joshua’s possible comeback to Africa.

There have been rumours that Joshua would fight again on the continent, with Ghana and Nigeria being two of the leading contenders. With a record of 16 wins, 2 defeats, and 1 draw – 14 of which came via knockout – Ibeh has made no secret of his ambition to get the fight.

Recently, he defeated Gerald Washington, a former world title contender, in three rounds. That came off an impressive run of 11 straight victories since his 2021 defeat to top prospect Jared Anderson.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ibeh believes that he is the one who is best placed to fight Anthony Joshua.

“We need the right platform and the right opponent to make a statement with, and there’d be no better one than AJ. That would definitely be a dream come true. That would be amazing.”

Ibeh does not dwell on the location of the fight but wants it to happen regardless.

“It doesn’t matter where it is; I’m ready. Anywhere. It doesn’t matter if it’s in the UK. I would love to dance with him in the O2 Arena. I would definitely stop him, no questions about that; it’s going to come down to how soon or how quickly it goes.”

Ibeh claims he is prepared to challenge the former world champion, even though he has a lot of respect for Joshua and calls him his idol. He said, “I like AJ, but this is boxing. I have mean intentions, and I’d love to give him the challenge he’s looking for.”

However, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, has hinted that AJ could return to the ring this year or early next year. Anthony Joshua had not stepped into the ring since he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in a fight in September 2024.