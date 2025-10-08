I’ll disband revenue enforcers, end multiple taxation – Nwosu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Governorship Candidate of the African Development Congress, ADC, for the November 8 election, Mr John Nwosu, has vowed to dismantle the current revenue collection system in Anambra State and end multiple taxation.

Describing some of the revenue collectors as “street terrorists,” Nwosu said he would do away with them from his first day in office.

The ADC candidate, who made the promise during an online interactive session with Anambra indigenes residing abroad under the umbrella of ASA USA, expressed deep concern over the alleged overreach of the tax collectors.

He described the activities of the revenue agents as a “sad commentary” that has brought a lot of tears to the people.

He said: “Multiple taxation is a problem that is common, especially in Anambra State and I will end it. I will operate 100 per cent full E-government system to streamline revenue collection and eliminate the need for physical enforcers on the streets.

“Under our E-transport system, whoever registers will be free of any sort of harassment. You’re not supposed to be seen on the road harassing anybody as you like. We’ll remove them 100 per cent from the streets.

“Technology-driven approach would not only end the harassment but also tackle corruption and improve government transparency.”

For interstate taxation, particularly those affecting commercial transporters, Nwosu proposed a collaborative approach through the South-East Governors Forum, noting that a computerized sticker system, modeled after one used in the South-West, would be used to prevent multiple levies across the region.

“It will be done in such a way that if you register in Anambra State, 50 per cent of the tariff will be remitted to the state, while 50 per cent will be shared among the other states. The sticker will have features that would enable a smart phone to authenticate its genuineness”, he explained.

Nwosu, who is an ICT expert, also spoke on his commitment to a modern governance model, indicating a willingness to engage consultants and professionals from the diaspora to implement sweeping reforms.