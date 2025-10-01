I’ll continue to give you wings to fly  —  Tinubu assures Nigerian youth

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting young Nigerians with policies and funding to help them realise their potential.

In his Independence Day broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 65th anniversary, the president described youths as the country’s ‘greatest assets’ and urged them to keep dreaming big and innovating across diverse fields.

“I have a message for our young people. You are the future and the greatest assets of this blessed country,” Tinubu said.

“You must continue to dream big, innovate, and conquer more territories in your various fields of science, technology, sports, and the art and creative sector.”

The president assured young Nigerians that his administration would keep investing in opportunities to empower them.

“Our administration, through policies and funding, will continue to give you wings to fly sky-high,” he declared.

Tinubu highlighted the role of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which was established to support students financially. According to him, over half a million students have already benefited.

“We created NELFUND to support students with loans for their educational pursuits. Approximately 510,000 students across 36 states and the FCT have benefited from this initiative, covering 228 higher institutions,” the president said.

He added that the scheme had disbursed a total of N99.5 billion in loans and provided upkeep allowances worth N44.7 billion as of September 10.

The President stressed that his administration would continue to strengthen such initiatives to ensure that Nigerian youths remain globally competitive and well-equipped for the future.

