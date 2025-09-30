Ikpeazu death sentence rumour baseless — S-East group

Okezie Ikpeazu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The South East Good Governance Advocates (SEGGA) has said a social media report claiming that former Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu was sentenced to death for embezzling N5 trillion is false.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mark Onukwuwe, Coordinator, and Anozie Madu, Secretary of SEGGA

“For the sake of clarity, it is pertinent to note that there is no judicial officer by the name Emeka Nwogu serving in the Abia State judiciary, which raises significant doubts about the authenticity of the alleged court judgment. Furthermore, Nigerian law does not classify corruption offences as capital crimes. This purported claim appears to be a fabrication, likely circulated on social media,” the group said.

SEGGA noted that Abia State did not generate revenue at the levels cited in the report.

“The facts of the matter are clear: Abia State did not attract up to N1 trillion in revenue during Ikpeazu’s eight-year tenure. The arithmetic does not support the claim in the report. We urge the public to seek credible information and avoid spreading unverified claims,” the statement added.

The group also called on citizens to focus on verified issues affecting Abia State, including ongoing projects in the state.

“SEGGA stands by the need for public discourse based on facts and urges all parties to focus on constructive governance,” it said.