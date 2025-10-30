Ikorodu LG Chair expands healthcare access for senior citizens

…distributes Itoju Agba Health Cards

The Executive Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, has launched a major healthcare support initiative for senior citizens with the official distribution of Itoju Agba Health Insurance Cards, in partnership with the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA).

The event, held at the O’Clean Event Center within the Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, formed part of activities marking Day 2 of the council’s 100 Days in Office Programme. The first day of the celebration had focused on sanitation and environmental advocacy, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on holistic community development.

The Itoju Agba Health Insurance Programme, introduced under LASHMA’s Ilera Eko scheme, provides elderly residents with affordable and accessible healthcare coverage, including consultations, treatment, and preventive care. Beneficiaries at the event received personalized health cards bearing their policy numbers, officially enrolling them into the state-backed plan.

During the exercise, LASHMA officials also conducted on-site health screenings for the elderly, offering free medical check-ups and health counseling sessions.

In his address, Hon. Ladega said the initiative was a key element of the Enhanced Health Care component of his SEED Agenda — Security, Education, Enhanced Health Care, and Development. He explained that the programme not only strengthens grassroots healthcare but also supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes welfare for vulnerable citizens.

“Our elders have given so much to build our communities. Ensuring their access to quality healthcare is not just a responsibility — it is a moral duty,” Ladega said. “Through this partnership with LASHMA, we are securing the health and dignity of our senior citizens.”

The council boss also noted that the initiative aligns with the Lagos State THEMES+ Health and Environment pillar, reinforcing the synergy between local and state governments in improving health outcomes for residents.

Community members, traditional leaders, and senior citizens attended the event, commending the council chairman for his people-focused governance style. Many beneficiaries described the programme as timely and impactful, saying it would help reduce the financial burden of medical care among the elderly.

Ladega reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue implementing inclusive programmes that prioritize the welfare of residents across all sectors.

“Development must touch every life,” he said. “Our goal is to ensure that every Ikorodu resident — young or old — feels the positive impact of governance.”

The initiative marks another milestone in Hon. Ladega’s efforts to strengthen healthcare access and community well-being since assuming office.