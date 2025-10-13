Ijewere’s Women of Rubies celebrates 10 years of milestones

Esther Ijewere

By Elizabeth Osayande

Media strategist and women’s advocate Esther Ijewere recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of her platform, Women of Rubies, which has achieved significant milestones over the past decade.

Women of Rubies is a leading media and advocacy platform dedicated to celebrating and empowering women through storytelling, mentorship, and community engagement. Its mission is to ensure that women’s voices are recognised and amplified across all aspects of life.

In the last ten years, the platform has spotlighted over 3,000 women, supported more than 600 entrepreneurs, and provided training through initiatives such as the Media Visibility Bootcamp, which equips women with the tools they need to elevate their brands and share their stories.

What began as a small pro-women initiative in Nigeria has since expanded its reach internationally. From a humble vision, Women of Rubies has grown into a dynamic platform that connects, mentors, and celebrates women from various industries, backgrounds, and experiences.

Reflecting on these achievements, Ijewere expressed her joy over the resilience and intentionality of Women of Rubies in supporting women.

“I am humbled to celebrate 10 years of Women of Rubies. It serves as a profound reminder of the power of community, resilience, and intentional support. Over the past decade, we have spotlighted thousands of women, empowered entrepreneurs, and provided media tools that elevate personal and professional brands. As we reflect on this milestone, we are inspired to continue creating platforms where women are acknowledged, supported, and equipped to thrive both locally and globally.”

Over the past ten years, Women of Rubies has: Supported over 600 entrepreneurs through training, mentorship, and media tools; Spotlighted more than 3,000 women through media features, blogs, and interviews; Hosted networking and mentorship events, including the Sip & Network series; and provided practical media training to help women elevate their personal and professional brands.

Looking ahead to the next decade, Women of Rubies reaffirms its commitment to empowering women through innovative programs, media initiatives, and community-driven projects, ensuring that women’s voices continue to be seen, celebrated, and amplified around the globe.