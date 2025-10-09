IINBDA honours Modey with humanitarian service award

By Nnasom David

The International Institute of Nation Builders & Development Ambassadors (IINBDA) has honoured Captain Hart Modey with the Special Recognition Award for Humanitarian Service, in acknowledgment of his remarkable contributions to humanity and community development.

The award ceremony, which drew notable personalities, development partners, and humanitarian advocates from within and outside Nigeria, celebrated individuals who have made significant strides in nation-building and social transformation through impactful initiatives.

Presenting the award, the President of IINBDA praised Capt. Modey for his exemplary leadership and enduring commitment to humanitarian causes.

“Capt. Hart Modey exemplifies the true spirit of nation-building through service. His humanitarian efforts continue to bring hope and relief to many, particularly in underprivileged communities,” the President stated while presenting the award.

In his acceptance speech, Capt. Modey expressed profound gratitude to the Institute for the honour, dedicating the recognition to his team, partners, and everyone who shares his passion for serving humanity.

“This award reinforces my belief that service to humanity is the greatest work of all. I remain committed to supporting initiatives that promote peace, development, and human dignity,” he said.

The International Institute of Nation Builders & Development Ambassadors is a global body dedicated to recognizing and supporting individuals and institutions that advance leadership, social impact, and community development.

This honour adds to the growing list of recognitions received by Capt. Hart Modey for his selfless service and long-standing impact on human lives across various communities.