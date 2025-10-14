Ihedioha mourns Rev. Uma Ukpai, hails him as national icon

Uma Ukpai

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned cleric and evangelist, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as a national icon whose life was dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

In a condolence message personally signed by him, Ihedioha said Rev. Ukpai’s unwavering faith, prophetic voice, and tireless evangelism transformed countless lives across generations, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria’s Christian community.

He noted that the late preacher’s enduring legacy of hope, unity, and spiritual renewal would continue to inspire the body of Christ and the nation for years to come.

“Rev. Ukpai’s enduring legacy of hope, unity, and spiritual renewal will continue to inspire the body of Christ and our nation for years to come. He ran his race with grace and finished strong,” Ihedioha stated.

The former governor prayed for divine consolation for the deceased’s family, mentees, and the wider Christian community, describing Ukpai as “a leading light, a beacon of faith and leadership.”

“May his gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord,” he added.

Ukpai died on October 6, 2025, at age 80. His family announced his death on Monday, October 13.