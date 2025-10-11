Igbo women back Sowore on pro-Kanu protest

Nnamdi Kanu

By Steve Oko

Some Igbo women have declared their full support for the October 20 nationwide protest by rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

This is as they commended the convener Sowore and other supporters including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, among others, “for lending their voices against injustice”.

Igbo Women Assembly, IWA, in a statement issued Saturday by its National President, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, hailed the move as “a step in the right direction.”

The pan-Igbo women’s group, which has been calling for Kanu’s release, said it would mobilise Igbo women to join the protest.

IWA urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, religion or party affiliations, to join the peaceful protest against “protracted injustice”.

The group expressed delight that notable figures from outside Igbo land are lending their voices to the growing clamour for Kanu’s release.

IWA described Kanu as “a freedom fighter and justice advocate who is only being persecuted for speaking out against the oppression of his people, and for exposing the hidden agenda of the oppressors”.

According to the Igbo women’s group, if the government can negotiate with real bandits who have taken up arms against the country, killing both security agents and innocent citizens, releasing Kanu should not be seen as a big deal.

IWA commended the efforts of “some Igbo leaders, both dead and alive, who have demonstrated genuine commitment towards freeing Kanu”, and urged them not to relent.

IWA particularly acknowledged the continued efforts of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Rep. Obi Aguocha, Peter Obi, among others, including the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, in seeking freedom for Kanu.

The group commended other Nigerians from other tribes and religions who have continued to make their voices heard concerning Kanu’s persecution.

IWA said Kanu’s continued incarceration should be seen as an injustice that all Nigerians should unite to resist.

The group, again, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider the growing appeals and free Kanu unconditionally.

IWA urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, religion or party affiliations, to identify with the protest, arguing that injustice to one is injustice to all.

“We want Nigerians to unite against injustice and intimidation; against freedom of speech and rule of law. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stood against those ills and that’s why they came after him.

“Ordinary Nigerians must unite and resist disrespect to court orders. We must not allow politicians to use the fault lines of party, religion and tribe to continue to divide us while themselves are in bed with one another.

“Nigerians must stand together with Kanu whose predictions have all been fulfilled before us, and that’s why the system is fighting him,” the group said.