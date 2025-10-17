Igbo leaders move against use of ‘Royal Highness’, ‘Royal Majesty’, in Lagos

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — The Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos has intensified efforts to restore discipline and constitutional order among its traditional leaders, warning titleholders against what it called the “unauthorized and misleading” use of royal prefixes such as “Royal Highness” or “Royal Majesty.”

In a directive issued after an emergency meeting of its Board of Trustees (BoT) and executive council, the association said the move was necessary to check growing disregard for its constitution and to prevent friction with the Lagos State Government and the host communities.

The leadership, in a statement jointly signed by the BoT Chairman, Chief Jonathan Nnaji, and the President, Chief Sunday Ude, emphasized that the position of Eze Ndigbo remains the only legitimate and constitutionally recognized traditional title within the Igbo structure in Lagos.

According to the group, the proliferation of self-styled “royal” titles and claims to unrecognized positions such as “Obi of Lagos” had caused confusion both within the Igbo community and among their hosts.

“All Eze Ndigbo under the Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos are hereby advised to desist from using prefixes such as ‘Royal Highness’ or ‘Royal Majesty’ forthwith,” the statement warned.

“The recognized and constitutional title shall remain Eze Ndigbo,” it added.

The BoT warned that any titleholder who disregards the directive would be deemed to have violated the community’s constitution and would bear full responsibility for the consequences.

The leadership clarified that the community’s constitution does not provide for titles such as “Obi of Lagos,” noting that such self-proclaimed designations are misleading and potentially disruptive to peaceful coexistence.

It urged members of the public to disregard anyone parading such titles, stressing that the Igbo community in Lagos operates under a formal and recognized structure that aligns with the laws of the state.

Beyond title regulation, the association used the opportunity to call on all Igbo residents in Lagos to remain law-abiding, foster unity, and uphold cordial relations with other ethnic groups in the state.

It also cautioned against careless property acquisitions, reminding residents of the need to verify ownership documents and ensure compliance with state development and planning laws before purchasing land or erecting structures.

“We urge our people to live peacefully and to exercise caution when acquiring properties in Lagos by ensuring due verification and compliance with all relevant laws,” the statement added.