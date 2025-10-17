Ifetedo residents benefit from lions club eye care outreach

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Hundreds of residents and indigenes of Ifetedo, headquarters of Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun State have benefitted from the Lions Club international eye care outreach.

The outreach which is part of the clubs community service majorly among rural dwellers across the state where access to eye care health delivery is scarce.

At the Ifetedo outreach, elderly persons, especially male and female as well as young ones were given opportunities to go through eye screening, where those with minor issues were given drugs and some given corrective glasses and those requiring surgery booked for the procedure.

Speaking with newsmen at the event held at Ifetedo Palace at the weekend, the club’s outreach Director, Lion Olufunmike Odesanmi said the outreach is in continuation of the clubs tradition of caring for the vulnerables, especially in the area of sight.

“We are here on eye care outreach to enlighten the people at the rural communities on the need to care for their eyes to reduce the menace of blindness.

“Here in Ifetedo, 800 persons were screened for several eye problems. Some were given drugs, while those that need correction were glasses and those that have Cataract have been booked for surgeries which would be done at the Lions club eye centre inside the State Hospital in Asubiaro, Osogbo,” she said.

The Olubosin of Ifetedo, Oba Akinola Akinrera, also commended the club’s outreach, urged notable individuals in the country to support its activities.

He said, “As the Ifetedo traditional ruler, I want to cease this opportunity to appreciate the entire leadership and even members of Lion’s Club International for providing this type of treatment, because we all know that things are generally tight in Nigeria these days. With what I have seen today, the kind of medications and even the number of medical personnel which Lion’s Club International is deploying to this programme is quite impressive, and I know that it will be costing the club a lot of money.

“I will also want to call on well meaning individuals to support the activities of Lion’s Club International, because what they are doing is helping the people at the grassroot so I want to appeal to all meaning people who are endowed to support them.”

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, who has been slated for surgery, Chief Philip Olaoye, said he feels highly relieved after receiving the tests, thanking the club for the initiative and the swiftness of the programme.

In his words, “Even now that the surgery has not been done, it appears as if I have had a psychological relief. It is as if I’m able to see very well even though I have not, but the psychology of my coming here is very positive. My eyes have been tested and screened. I have also been given glasses and booked for surgery without any delay. I am really very grateful for the opportunity.