If you can’t put me on a salary, you’re a red flag — 9ja Amaka

Ayo Onikoyi

Brand influencer and skit maker 9ja Amaka has once again stirred conversations with her daring revelations about relationships, money, and what she expects from her man.

In a chat with content creator Kaptain Jeff, the outspoken entertainer shared that her physical features have often brought her unexpected financial favours.

“Without even going out, people dash me money because I have a big breast,” she said confidently. If a guy cannot put me on a salary, he is a red flag,” she added. “Just be ready to make money because you will be paying me weekly salary, not monthly.”

Known for her blunt honesty, 9ja Amaka didn’t hold back when asked about her lifestyle preferences.

She said her statements may raise eyebrows online, but insists that her views reflect her truth and not a performance for clout.