Idoma group applauds Ochi’doma’s peace mission to unite diaspora factions 

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A coalition of Idoma professionals under the aegis of the Idoma Patriotic Front (IPF) has commended the Ochi’doma, His Royal Majesty, Dr. John Elaigwu Odogbo, for his sustained peace efforts, particularly his recent visit to the United Kingdom where he successfully united six factional Idoma socio-cultural groups into a single body.

President of the group, Mr. Chris Diga, in a statement issued Tuesday, said the royal father personally funded the peace mission, driven purely by his commitment to the unity and progress of the Idoma nation without aligning with any political or sectional interests.

According to him, the reconciliation was historic and signals a new era of “peace, unity and progress” among Idoma sons and daughters in the diaspora, which in turn would foster stronger collaboration for the overall development of Idomaland.

“The Ochi’doma’s initiative to bring all Idoma socio-cultural groups in the UK under one umbrella is heart-warming. This marks the beginning of genuine reconciliation and collective progress for our people,” Diga stated.

He noted that with all groups now operating harmoniously, they could collectively engage the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia, to advance development initiatives in Benue South.

The IPF recalled that the latest drive for unity began at the recent Royal Banquet hosted by the Ochi’doma in Abuja, which it described as a strategic move that brought key stakeholders together to chart a common developmental agenda.

Diga added that the traditional ruler had demonstrated exemplary leadership and vision, stressing that the time has come for the people to complement those efforts by forging stronger ties with the state government.

“We must now walk the talk by pushing developmental needs such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education and cottage industries across Zone C, especially with the prevailing peace in our land,” he said.

He urged Idoma sons and daughters both at home and in government to leverage the unity fostered by the Ochi’doma to attract more state projects to the region.

“Governor Alia is performing, and with unity of purpose, we can secure more development for Benue South. We therefore call on all Idoma people to support his administration to succeed,” the statement added.

The group maintained that with all hands on deck, Idomaland stands a strong chance of correcting the longstanding development imbalance and years of neglect by past administrations.