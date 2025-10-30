ICC: African officials push for African justice system

Some African leaders have called for African-led alternatives to international tribunals, saying the continent is gaining nothing from the International Criminal Court, ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands.

They spoke at the pan-African company, Afrique Média, event commemorating the eighth anniversary of Burundi’s withdrawal from the ICC held in Bujumbura, Burundi.

Burundi, which finalized its withdrawal from the ICC on October 27, 2017, reaffirmed commitment to accountability, transparency, and sustainable development “within the legitimacy of its political system and the African continent as a whole.”

Speaking at the event, Deputy High Representative of the African Union for the Great Lakes Region, Patrick Balagizi, said: “Africa gains nothing from the ICC,” stressing the urgent need for African countries to develop their own mechanisms to address their issues independently.

Meanwhile, a magistrate of the Malian Court, Jassane Maguate, who joined virtually, said it was important for each African country to take independent responsibility and called for the establishment of “common alternatives for fair and sovereign justice.”

Also, a United Nations Human Rights Officer, Vera Mutoni, said there was a need to consider new mechanisms to ensure justice for countries that have already withdrawn from the ICC.

They also outlined key directions for future collaboration, including strengthening the legitimacy and sovereignty of African states; creating mechanisms to resolve problems independently and ensuring sovereign policies to foster social cohesion.