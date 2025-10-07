IBOM AIR SAGA: My gesture to Emmanson misunderstood – Ossai Success

Two months after the Ibom Air incident involving Comfort Emmanson, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Ossai Success, has denied allegations of promoting unruly behaviour.

On August 10, an Ibom Air flight from Uyo landed safely in Lagos, but an altercation between a flight attendant and Emmanson drew public attention and sparked widespread reactions online.

Amid the controversy, Success announced a paid job offer for Emmanson with a monthly salary of N500,000, along with an all-expenses-paid trip to Delta State.

Following backlash from critics, the governor’s aide clarified that his decision stemmed from a desire to make a positive impact through his innovative and generous approach.

Success clarified that the offer was a personal gesture, not affiliated with the Delta State government.

He stated that his intention was to promote kindness and rehabilitation, not to condone unruly behaviour.

