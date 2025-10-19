I wonder what’s attracting PDP govs to APC —Bode George

Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

Chief Olabode George is a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. In this interview, he speaks on the defections of Governors Peter Mbah and Duoye Diri to the All Progressives Congress, APC, and wonders what motivated them to the fold.

He also speaks on the steps the PDP elders and governors must do to prevent further crack within the party and expresses optimism that Nigeria will not become a one party state. Excerpts:

What is your take on the defection of Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu and Douye Diri of Bayelsa states to the APC?

I see it as my school teacher would say as existential imbecility.

If you are.dedicated and honest to your organisation, what would attract you to the other party?

The management of the country’s resources is not hitting the people, there is hunger and anger in the land, so, what is attracting them to the APC?

Bayelsa is a typical PDP state and the governor is rounding up his tenure. So, what has attracted him to the APC?

If you remember how he became governor, it was through the Supreme Court pronouncement. Is that the way he wants to thank the people of Bayelsa? Remember that in every election, there is no single name on the ballot paper, it is the political party. It is a shame on him because a rolling stone gathers no moss. Something must be attracting them to the APC because what impact has the party had on Nigerians that has made Nigerians happy?

The debt portfolio of the country has increased, if you go to the market, people are lamenting; young people are graduating, there is no hope. So I don’t know what is driving them there (APC).

Some say after their tenure, they would land in the EFCC, and so what?

Meanwhile, his deputy and some other party leaders say they are not moving with him to the APC, isn’t that a signal?

As for Peter Mbah, there was this secretaryship tussle but we begged them to be patient that Samuel Anyanwu’s tenure would expire by the middle of next month.

So, what is it that driving him there (APC)? Do they have the interest of their people at heart? They should honour the people who worked and voted them into power.

Don’t forget that Adams Oshiomhole once said that once you come to their party, your sins are forgiven. Is he lying?

With these defections, what steps are elders like you taking to ensure unity within the party?

The governors need to be careful because it looks like they are the one manipulating the party and that is not the way the party was formed and structured.

They are members of them party, the party loved them and gave them the ticket.

So, they must go back and meet with the elders of the party. When crisis arises, the governors alone cannot decide what happens, it should be a collective responsibility.

The governors should not think that they have monopoly of knowledge. The majority of the people in their state are not even card carrying members of any political party.

We need to be careful because this country cannot be a one party state. For.me, we should be careful as we sail on into 2027.

With these defections and that fact more opposition figures and their members will join the APC, are you concerned that Nigeria may eventually become a one party state?

I am not afraid. As a soldier, you look at those loyal to you that can go to war with you.

It is not the number that matters, it is their loyalty and dedication to the party that matters.

This now brings me to the umpire (INEC), it has to be careful, we don’t want to hear that there was a glitch in the system during the elections.

We just hope that the new INEC chairman will not tell us stories of a glitch during elections.