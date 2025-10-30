I will do all to help Maccabi achieve success – Peter Agba

Nigerian midfielder, Peter Agba, has promised that he will do everything within his power to help Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa achieve success during the 2025/26 season and beyond.

Agba said this ahead of Saturday’s Israeli league game which would see Maccabi play host to Hapoel Jerusalem, adding that he is focused on getting his first assist or goal for the club.

Maccabi signed Agba from NK Olimpija Ljubljana on September 12, 2025, the Nigerian joining the Slovenian champions on a three-year deal, with an option for an additional year.

Known for his skill, vision, and tenacity in the centre of the midfield, the 22-year-old Kano-born player who has made four league appearances for Maccabi recently expressed his readiness to help the club achieve its goals.

“I am so excited to have started a new path in a big club like Maccabi Haifa, with an amazing stadium and huge crowd. I want to help Maccabi achieve its goals.”

On moving to 15-time Israeli champions, Maccabi, in exchange for a high transfer fee, Agba had nice things to say about Ljubljana, thanking the Slovenian club for their support.

“A big thank you to the club for their trust, and thanks to the fans for their support! My time at Olimpija will always remain a very fond memory. I felt great here, developed as a player, and took a step forward in my career.

“I wish you all the best of luck in the future, and I’m sure we’ll meet again,” Agba said as the club also thanked him for his fighting spirit and contribution to Olimpija’s historic successes.

Agba rose to prominence with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, winning the 2019 West African Football Union (WAFU) Under-17 Championship in Niger Republic after defeating Ghana’s Black Starlets on penalties.

He also featured in the CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tanzania, where Nigeria finished in the fourth position.

Agba further represented the West African nation at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, where the Golden Eaglets reached the round of 16.

At club level, Agba became one of Olimpija’s standout performers as the midfielder scored three goals and made three assists from 94 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to win the 2024/2025 Slovenian PrvaLiga title.

The Nigerian midfielder joined Olimpija at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, when he moved to Ljubljana from Croatian club, Dubrava.

In his first season in Slovenia, he made 27 appearances in the league and cup, contributing one assist.

The following campaign was even more successful for him, as he lifted the Prva Liga Telemach champions trophy with his teammates and helped the Dragons achieve a historic result in Europe.

One of his three goals for Olimpija includes a European one in an away match in Helsinki, where the Green and Whites won 2-0.

Agba has since added depth to Maccabi’s midfield as the Israeli champions seek to maintain their domestic success and improve their performances in European competitions.