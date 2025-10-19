I was not raped — Kamardeen Aishat speaks after allegation of sexual abuse

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Miss Aishat Kamardeen, who was recently reported to have been sexually abused, has denied the allegation.

Aishat, who will turn 18 in February 2026, spoke alongside her parents in an interview with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend. She described the report as false, politically motivated, and an attempt to tarnish someone’s image.

When news of the alleged incident broke, some individuals claimed it was politically driven and intended to smear the reputation of a prominent figure in the state.

It was earlier reported that the police made an arrest following a petition filed by a human rights organization with a security agency.

Speaking with journalists, Aishat explained that she met the person in question when she sought financial assistance, noting that he was known as a generous individual whom many people approached for help.

“I was never raped by anyone. The rumors circulating online are false and politically driven. People should disregard those publications,” Aishat said.

Her father, Mr. Kamardeen, also dismissed the allegation, describing his daughter as disciplined, religious, and well-brought-up.

“When I first heard that one ‘Aisha Kamardeen’ had been raped, I didn’t even think it was my daughter. The publication mentioned a 15-year-old, but my daughter will be 18 in February next year,” he said. “The story was cooked up to tarnish the image of someone who has been helping the less privileged.”

Similarly, Mrs. Tawalitu Kamardeen, Aishat’s mother, affirmed that her daughter is morally upright, religious, and not involved in any romantic relationship, let alone any sexual misconduct.

“We call on well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the false online publication,” she said. “My daughter is not 15 years old, and she has never been raped.”