I remain with Tinubu till 2031, Wike insists

Minister Nyesom Wike and President Bola Tinubu.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has debunked reports alleging that some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are urging him to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement released on Saturday, Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the claim as “another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country.”

Olayinka described the report — which was published by an online platform — as a baseless attempt to drag the minister into needless political drama.

“Report circulated by an online platform that is notorious for falsehood and blackmail that a meeting was held by some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ‘push’ the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to run for President in 2027, has been described as ‘another lie from idle minds who have nothing to contribute to the development of the country,’” the statement read.

Reaffirming Wike’s allegiance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Olayinka stressed that “as far as Wike is concerned, it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu till 2031.”

He continued, “Wike does not function in hiding. He does what he says and says what he does. It is shameful that the ‘pull-Wike-down’ elements could not reason beyond such kindergarten tactics. It is clear that they need better brains to think for them.”

According to him, “The Minister has made it clear where he stands as long as the 2027 presidential election is concerned — he is with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Olayinka also clarified reports of a supposed PDP meeting, explaining that the only gathering held on August 20, 2025, involved PDP stakeholders from southern Nigeria.

“The only meeting that took place on August 20, 2025, was that of PDP stakeholders from Southern part of Nigeria, and the purpose was the meeting scheduled for Lagos on August 21, 2025, by some elements to rubberstamp a decision to micro-zone party positions zoned to the South,” the statement noted.

He added that the outcome of that meeting was made public in a statement titled ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by several PDP leaders from the South-East and South-South regions, including state party chairmen, legislators, and former officials.

“Outcome of the meeting was made public via a press statement titled; ‘Re: Purported Meeting Of PDP Southern Zoning Consultative Summit,’ signed by State Party Chairmen of Imo, Abia, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, Barr. Venatuis Ikem, Rt. Hon Aniekan Akpan and Aaron Chukwuemeka respectively, as well as the National Vice Chairman (South-East), Hon. Chidiebere Egwu Goodluck and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon O. K. Chinda.

“Others who signed the press statement were Senators Igwe Nwagu, Mao Ohuabunwa, George Sekibo, Mike Ama Nnachi, former National Secretary, Rt. Hon. Onwe S. Onwe, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, former Ebonyi State Legal Adviser, Barr. Mudi Erhenede and others. Obviously, the above names were picked from the press statement published in all major newspapers and aired on national television stations to advance the latest mischief.”

Olayinka said the motives behind the false report were clear, but insisted that Wike’s character was well known to Nigerians.

“We know their intention though. But unfortunately for them, and the platform they are using to propagate their idle plots, the person and character of the FCT Minister is known to everyone — he does not do anything in hiding.”

Olayinka reaffirmed that Wike remains firmly aligned with President Tinubu’s administration and development vision.

“He has said it clearly that from now till 2031, it is on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he will stand.”

He added that Wike’s focus remains on advancing the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda through infrastructural and policy reforms in the capital city.

“To ensure the success of the President’s re-election, Wike will continue to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda in the FCT by actualising the visions of the President for a federal capital city that can compete with other capital cities in the world in terms of infrastructural development,” Olayinka added.