I remain in PDP — Sen. Dickson backs Amupitan’s nomination as INEC chairman

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has reaffirmed his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite recent defections in the state. He also expressed support for the nomination of Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking to journalists and members of the Senate Press Corps, Senator Dickson said he would vote to confirm Professor Amupitan’s nomination, noting that after due inquiries, there was no evidence linking the nominee to the President’s legal team in the last election petitions.

“On the basis of the available evidence and facts, I will be voting to confirm or support the nomination of Professor Amupitan,” Dickson stated.

He clarified that the confusion stemmed from the similarity in names between Professor Amupitan of the University of Jos and Professor Osipitan of the University of Lagos, who had served on the President’s legal team.

“While requiring impartiality of nominees, we should look beyond professional engagements and focus on evidence of partisan or political involvement,” he said. “As lawyers, they are duty-bound to accept briefs without being tied to any political party.”

Senator Dickson commended the appointment of a Professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) to head INEC for the first time in Nigeria’s history, describing it as a refreshing development.

“Being both a Professor and a Senior Advocate is significant. It gives the nominee a sense of responsibility to live up to his place in history and the judgment of posterity,” he added.

Turning to political developments in Bayelsa State, Senator Dickson reacted to the defection of Governor Douye Diri and several PDP members to the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it “a major development” but insisting he remains in the PDP.

“I am not moving. I am still in the PDP. My life and values of constancy, consistency, principle, honour, and loyalty have not changed,” he declared.

He expressed disappointment that his “hand-picked successor” had chosen a different path, noting that his support for Diri in 2019 was driven by a desire to uphold the ideals of the Ijaw Nation and protect the PDP’s legacy in Bayelsa.

“It is unfortunate that my successor sees things differently. The PDP gave our people the opportunity to produce a Vice President, an Acting President, and a President. It remains the inclusive platform for the Ijaw Nation and all Nigerians,” Dickson said.

The former governor acknowledged challenges within the PDP but maintained that true leaders must remain steadfast in times of difficulty.

“Captains deserving of their rank are the last to bail out of a troubled ship. Any captain must do everything possible to salvage it. I believe that time has not come,” he emphasized.

Senator Dickson called for calm among Bayelsans as the state adjusts to its new political dynamics, urging all parties to maintain peace ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Even in the face of tough opposition and economic hardship, we built peace and stability in Bayelsa, and I urge everyone not to undermine that,” he said.

He commended PDP officials and members who have remained loyal to the party, pledging to work with other leaders to reposition the PDP as a strong and credible opposition in the state.

“I will consult with other leaders to begin the process of rebuilding the PDP as the opposition that we have suddenly become,” he concluded.