I regret sharing birthday with a failing nation —Anthony Nted, born October 1, 1960

For Comrade Anthony Emmanuel Nted, former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and ex–ex-President-General of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, MWUN, October 1 is a date he can never forget. Not only is it Nigeria’s Independence Day, it is also his birthday.

But at 65, he says the contrast between his own progress and the country’s retrogression leaves him with mixed feelings.

“I am happy I was born on October 1, but I am not happy I share the birthday with Nigeria. While I am moving forward, the country is going backward”, he said.

From riversides to Union leadership

Nted’s story is one of grit, faith, and determination.

Born to the family of Thomas and Felicia Nted in the riverine village of Autoboot in the present Rivers State, Nigeria, he recalls a childhood marked by hardship.

With no stable home and barely enough to eat, he and his elder brother did odd jobs — carrying loads and doing menial work — just to survive. Education was a struggle, but he pushed through Government Primary School, Agwut-Obolo, for his First School Leaving Certificate, before moving to Warri, Delta State, where he later attended the Institute of Continuing Education, Warri, Delta State, where he obtained his GCE. He later obtained his OND and HND in Public Administration, all thanks to the sacrifices of family and the kindness of strangers.

By sheer providence, he found himself in union activities, where his passion for justice and fairness propelled him to prominence.

Despite tough elections filled with resistance, he emerged President-General of the Maritime Workers’ Union. He would go on to serve for over two decades in several leadership positions in the maritime sector, where he became known for his philosophy of correcting people with kindness and showing leadership rooted in love and humility.

“I never insulted anyone, no matter their age or mistake. If you do something wrong, I correct you politely. Leadership is about love, kindness, and humility,” he explained.

Hunger, poverty, failed reforms

But at 65, Nted is more concerned about Nigeria’s present than his past. He laments that “it has been very tough, both for me and my family. But I thank God daily, because my sufficiency is in His hands, not in man’s. Things have been rough in this country, but leaders keep saying the economy is moving well. The reality is that people are still suffering.

“It didn’t start from President Tinubu—it began with past leaders. But if you accept leadership, you must take responsibility. You can’t keep blaming those before you. Once you are in office, you must do the right thing and show people progress. That is the only way we can support you fully.

“Every day I get 200 calls asking for food. People are dying of starvation. Things were better before, but today Nigerians can’t eat. Reforms are not feeding the people.”

He warned political leaders against endless excuses.

“If you know you cannot manage, don’t accept leadership. Stop blaming the past. Nigerians are tired of excuses. Do the job or quit,” he charged.

Corruption, moral decay

Nted did not spare religious leaders either. He accused churches of collecting offerings and tithes while investing in private jets instead of feeding their suffering members.

“Did God ask for money to buy jets? No. That money should go to the needy. Every day people are hungry, yet pastors are buying jets. It is wrong,” he said.

On governance, he warned that corruption continues to weaken Nigeria’s institutions.

“Billions are being stolen daily, yet nothing happens. If cases are not punished, agencies like EFCC will become toothless bulldogs,” he added.

Youth, future of Nigeria

Looking to the future, the labour leader expressed concern over the role of young people. He accused many of selling their votes for small amounts, thereby mortgaging their destiny. “The future belongs to the youth, but many sell their votes for a token and destroy their tomorrow. Unless both government and citizens change, Nigeria will keep going backward,” he warned.

Life of gratitude

Despite his harsh assessment of Nigeria, Nted remains grateful for his own journey — from the riverbanks of hardship to union leadership and now to retirement at 65.

“Celebrating my birthday today and also thanking God is one of the greatest achievements of my life,” he said. “When God helps you to overcome challenges and reach milestones, you must keep giving thanks.” For Nted, the message at 65 is clear: leadership is responsibility, reforms must touch the ordinary people, and only love and kindness can truly transform Nigeria.