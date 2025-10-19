I once slept with seven women together — King Nasir

Ayo Onikoyi

American adult film actor and social media personality King Nasir has stirred fresh conversations online after granting an explosive interview to Nigerian influencer Egungun of Lagos, where he made daring revelations about his lifestyle, love interests, and career in the adult film industry.

In the no-holds-barred chat, King Nasir candidly discussed his admiration for Nigerian Grammy-winning star Tems, saying his interest goes beyond the screen.

“My female crush in Nigeria is Tems. If she gives me the chance, I’m down — film or no film. It’s about whatever she wants to do,” he revealed.

He also spoke about his extensive experience in the industry, claiming that he has been intimate with hundreds of women.

“My body count is probably over 500 ladies. I really don’t keep count, to be honest, but I know it’s a lot,” he admitted.

When asked about how he maintains his stamina, the adult star credited his dedication to physical fitness.

“The source of my strength is working out. I work out a lot,” he said.

King Nasir further shared details about his work routine, explaining that his filming frequency depends on his location and availability of partners.

“I film as often as possible. It depends on where I am and how many women are available,” he added.

The entertainer didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts about Nigerian women either.

“Nigerian women are bad. I won’t even lie. Yes, they run after me — they want me sexually ,” he said bluntly.

In one of his most shocking confessions, Nasir disclosed a past experience involving multiple partners.

“I have slept with seven girls together before. It was my vision at one point to be a porn star, and I guess I’m in it right now.”

Despite facing moral criticism and social backlash, King Nasir insisted that public opinion does not affect him.

“I get judged a lot, but I still do what I do anyway. There’s not enough judgment in the world to stop me,” he stated