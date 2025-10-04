I have learnt to set boundaries in Nollywood – Joan Johnson

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Joan Johnson reflects on her journey in the movie industry, noting significant improvements in her relationships with colleagues. Though she admits that she has learnt to set boundaries, communicate better, and choose collaborations more wisely, focusing on mutual respect and shared goals.

This is a fallout of her last year’s resolution to do way with friends who are not adding any value to her life.

In a recent chat with NollyNow, the actress said she has developed a thicker skin, clearer vision, and better understanding of the business side of the industry.

“Today, most of my professional interactions are grounded in mutual respect and shared goals. While not everyone will align with you, I’ve grown to focus more on the positives and avoid environments that breed negativity,|” the actress said.

Johnson’s approach to the industry has matured over time, allowing her to navigate challenges more effectively and find fulfillment in her work

“I’ve grown both personally and professionally. In the beginning, I was more reactive and perhaps idealistic about how the industry works. Over the years, I’ve developed a thicker skin, clearer vision, and a better understanding of the business side of things. I’ve also become more intentional about the projects I take on. The industry hasn’t necessarily changed, but my approach to it has matured and that’s made all the difference.

Johnson’s notable project this year is “The Good House Maid,” a film that sparked meaningful conversations and left a lasting impression.