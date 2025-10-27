I have been pressured to join APC, but I remain PDP — Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has revealed that he has come under intense pressure to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but insisted that he remains firmly committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during a dinner held in honour of newly elected and former PDP executives from the 17 local government areas of the state at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos, Mutfwang said only God and the people who elected him can determine his political direction.

“It is true that they have been putting pressure on me, but I told them that only two people will authorise me to change my party — one is the God of heaven, and the second is you people seated here,” Mutfwang stated, to which the audience responded with a resounding “No” when he asked if he should join the APC.

He described speculations about APC leaders rejecting him as “an act born of fear,” adding: “Those rejecting me for what I did not look for are engaging in a useless exercise. The truth is that 60 to 70 percent of APC members in Plateau would gladly have us in their party; they are only biting their fingers.”

Governor Mutfwang explained that the meeting was convened to appreciate the outgoing PDP executives for their sacrifices in returning the party to power and to congratulate the new State Executive Committee led by Chief Raymond Dabo. He expressed confidence that the new leadership would strengthen the party’s grassroots structures and lead it to victory in 2027.

He also commended aspirants such as Gregory Yenlong and Davou Mang, who stepped down during the last congress in the interest of peace and unity, and directed local government chairmen to hold similar engagement meetings to consolidate the PDP’s presence across the state.

In his remarks, Senator Jonah Jang praised Governor Mutfwang’s leadership, describing it as “transformative and unifying,” and expressed optimism that the PDP would record another victory in 2027.

Also speaking, former Minister of Youth and Sports, Damishi Sango, congratulated the new executive and pledged continued support for the administration, while immediate past PDP Chairman, Chris Hassan, expressed confidence that Plateau people would once again stand solidly behind the PDP in the next general elections.