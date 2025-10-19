‘I had my first child at 14’ – Sir Shina Peters

Popular Nigerian Juju musician Oluwashina Akanbi Peters, widely known as Sir Shina Peters, has opened up about his personal life, revealing that he had his first child at the age of 14.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, the Afrojuju legend reflected on his early beginnings in life and music, recounting how success came swiftly for him.

“I started my career at the age of 10. I had my first child at 14. I bought my first car at 13. I built my first house at 16,” he said.

Now 67, Sir Shina Peters dismissed the idea of returning to active music-making, stating that the current environment no longer supports his creative process.

“65 per cent of my fans are Igbos, not Yorubas. My fans are demanding that I give them new music but I don’t just go to the studio. I can’t go to the studio, the atmosphere is not conducive for me. I don’t know what to sing,” he added.

