I don’t believe anybody  is bigger than myself – Prittican Yakubu

By Benjamin Njoku

Prittican Yakubu, a talented Nollywood actress and comedian, has shared her inspiring journey to success in the film industry attributing her accomplishments to her hard work and determination.

Prittican’s career took off unexpectedly, with a call to film a project leading to non-stop work for six months. She relocated to Lagos from Asaba, facing challenges, but eventually found her footing.

The Kogi State-born actress emphasized the importance of respecting industry colleagues. She believes in focusing on her craft rather than comparing herself to others. “I don’t believe anyone is bigger than me because whoever is blessed is blessed”, she asserts.

The actress was born and raised in Lagos, before she relocated to Abuja to chase her dream in acting. But when it was obvious that the Federal capital territory was not the right place to chase such dreams, she later moved to Owerri, from where she was shuttling to Asaba. She now lives in Lagos.