Pastor Bakare clarifies ADC ‘plane crash’ comment, denies mocking victims

Founder of the Citadel School of Government and Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, has clarified that his recent remarks linking the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to an airline crash were not intended to mock victims of the October 29, 2006 ADC Airlines tragedy.

The clergyman recently said he’s under pressure to join the coalition-backed opposition party, but he is not willing to join the party.

“I am not going to take part in ADC. The last time I knew about ADC was about a plane that crashed. I wish them well, because we need a robust opposition,” he said.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, Bakare said his statement at the inaugural edition of the Citadel School of Government Dialogue Series on October 4 was taken out of context.

He explained that his reference to the ADC was “purely metaphorical,” aimed at describing the instability within some political parties in Nigeria, not a reference to the plane crash or its victims.

“My comments did not in any way bring into the spotlight the victims of the October 29, 2006 ADC Airline crash. I pray that all those with lingering pain from that event will find complete healing and comfort,” he said.

The cleric was reacting to criticisms that trailed his remark, which some interpreted as insensitive. The 2006 ADC Airlines Flight 53 crash, one of Nigeria’s deadliest aviation disasters, claimed 98 lives, including that of the then Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido.

Bakare said the backlash was based on a misunderstanding of his words, stressing that his use of metaphors was no different from when others refer to events like the Titanic tragedy to illustrate systemic failure.

“When one takes the ‘text’ out of ‘context,’ one becomes a con, noting that he only decided to respond to ensure accuracy and fairness, he said.

He also referenced a remark made by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who reportedly joked that “the ADC crashed even before it took off,” pointing out that his own statement predated the Senate comment and had no political undertone.

Bakare used the occasion to urge Nigerians to focus on the lessons of leadership, accountability, and service to the people.

“Let this undue controversy surrounding the ADC crash metaphor serve as a warning. Those in the cockpit of our nation’s governance, and those trying to change course midair, must learn from history and use power as a platform for service rather than self,” Bakare stated.

Reiterating his apolitical stance, Bakare emphasized that the Citadel School of Government, which he founded in partnership with the University of Lagos Business School, is a “completely non-partisan institution” focused on leadership development.

“Citadel School of Government has no affiliation whatsoever with any political party. It exists to raise transformational leaders who will spearhead the emergence of a knowledge-driven, service-oriented, and globally competitive Nigeria,” he said.

He also reflected on his long-standing role in national politics and governance, noting that despite his political involvement — including serving as the running mate to former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2011 and participating in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) — he remains committed to nation-building above partisan interests.

“I have remained a non-partisan nation builder at heart. I have engaged leaders across party lines, from President Goodluck Jonathan to President Muhammadu Buhari, in the hope that together we can build a Nigeria that works for all,” Bakare said.

