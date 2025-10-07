HURIWA urges fairness, probe in Enugu land dispute

…Warns against use of forest guards in civil matters

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has urged the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant authorities to ensure fairness, transparency, and respect for human rights in the ongoing investigation of a land dispute in Etiti Ngwo, Enugu State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the rights group called for the matter to be handled strictly in line with due process and the rule of law.

Onwubiko said HURIWA had received a petition related to a disputed land transaction in the Etiti Ngwo community. He emphasized that the organization’s main concern was ensuring that human rights are protected and that law enforcement agencies act impartially.

“We call on all parties involved to avoid the spread of unverified information about the case and allow the police to conclude their investigation without interference,” Onwubiko stated.

He also commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for banning police involvement in land-related disputes, describing the directive as “a commendable step toward curbing abuses of office and restoring public trust.”

HURIWA expressed concern over reports suggesting that some officials in Enugu State might be considering the use of forest guards to intervene in ongoing land disputes in parts of the state, including Obeagu and Etiti Ngwo communities.

“It would be contrary to due process for any government agency or security outfit to take sides in civil disputes, especially where court proceedings are ongoing,” Onwubiko cautioned.

He called on Governor Peter Mbah to ensure that no state security outfit is deployed for land enforcement or civil matters, emphasizing that every government action must be guided by the rule of law.

The group also referenced petitions from residents of Obeagu Awkunanaw, who alleged renewed disputes over ancestral land, urging authorities to probe the claims and maintain peace.

Referring to the July 2025 incident at Etiti Ngwo, which reportedly resulted in the death of a youth, HURIWA urged investigators to remain objective and thorough, insisting that justice must be pursued lawfully.

“The sanctity of human life and the rule of law must be upheld at all times,” the statement read.

HURIWA further appealed to community leaders, state officials, and law enforcement agencies to prioritize dialogue and legal channels in resolving land disputes rather than resorting to force or public confrontation.