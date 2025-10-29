HURIWA demands transparency on FG’s cash transfer claims

…Calls for public accountability, forensic audit

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on the Federal Government to provide transparent and verifiable details of its conditional cash transfer programme following claims by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, that over 15 million poor and vulnerable households have benefited.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the civil rights group urged the government to make public the full data of beneficiaries to promote trust, transparency, and accountability in the implementation of its social welfare schemes.

HURIWA questioned why the Ministry of Finance, rather than the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, was announcing details of the programme, arguing that such functions ordinarily fall under the humanitarian ministry. It said clarity was needed to avoid administrative overlap and miscommunication.

According to the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, Nigerians deserve access to verifiable evidence of any disbursements claimed to have reached 15 million households.

He said: “We are calling on the Ministry of Finance to publish the full list of beneficiaries of the cash transfer programme on its official website or any public platform. Citizens have the right to know who has benefited, from which local government areas, and through what process. Transparency builds confidence and prevents misinformation.”

The group recalled that during previous administrations, particularly under former Finance Minister Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, public financial releases were published in national dailies to enable citizens track allocations to states and local governments. It urged the current administration to adopt the same level of openness for its social investment programmes.

HURIWA further appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that all ministries, departments, and agencies work strictly within their constitutional mandates to prevent duplication of functions. It also urged the Ministry of Finance to ensure timely implementation of budgetary provisions to enhance effective governance and service delivery.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to assist vulnerable citizens, Onwubiko stressed the need for “evidence-based assurance” that such interventions are real, traceable, and beneficial to the target population.

“HURIWA is not disputing the government’s intention to assist the poor,” he said. “Our concern is ensuring that these interventions are genuine, data-backed, and effective in alleviating poverty.”

The association also called for a forensic audit of all cash transfer programmes under the Ministry of Finance and demanded that periodic reports be published and verified by independent monitoring agencies, including the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO).

HURIWA concluded that transparency and data-driven governance are essential to rebuilding public trust, especially at a time when Nigerians are grappling with rising living costs and limited access to social protection.

“The government should see transparency as an opportunity to strengthen its credibility. Publishing verifiable data will not only clear doubts but also reassure citizens that the system works for everyone,” the group stated.